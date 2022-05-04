PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PPHP opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

