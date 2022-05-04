PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PHXHF remained flat at $$5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

