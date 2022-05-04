Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) CAO Sells $122,718.43 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PDM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 1,399,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

