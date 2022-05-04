Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) CAO Sells $122,718.43 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PDM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 1,399,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
