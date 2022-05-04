Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,816. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
