PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.