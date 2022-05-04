PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PZC remained flat at $$8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

