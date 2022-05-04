PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.