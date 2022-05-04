PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $19.47.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.