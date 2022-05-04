PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PHK remained flat at $$5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 357,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,358. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

