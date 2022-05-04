PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE PML traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

