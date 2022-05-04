PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE PML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

