Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 831,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

