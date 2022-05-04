Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Plans Dividend Increase – $7.38 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 7.38 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 177.4% per year over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $29.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of PXD traded up $16.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.78. 2,249,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

