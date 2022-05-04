Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.47.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

