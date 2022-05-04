Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.53. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

