POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 8.2%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.28. 4,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 239,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

