PolkaCover Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00217061 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00432024 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,964.94 or 1.87549826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

