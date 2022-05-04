Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $9.10 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00007080 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $9.10 million and $334,855.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00223126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00451996 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,495.65 or 1.83444505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

