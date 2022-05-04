Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric makes up about 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Portland General Electric worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 2,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,633. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

