Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Primo Water also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 427,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,599. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

