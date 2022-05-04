Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Trading Down 12.2%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY – Get Rating) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of media in Spain and internationally. The company provides a range of products and services, including educational content, such as textbooks, digital resources, support material, etc., covering preschool to Bachillerato and vocational training; and books publication services.

