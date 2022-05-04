PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $66.90 million. PROS reported sales of $62.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $267.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 374,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,598. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in PROS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

