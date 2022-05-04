ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.38% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 502,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 68.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 399,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,009. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

