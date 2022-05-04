ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.53

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 27565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

