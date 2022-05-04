Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

