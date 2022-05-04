Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Provention Bio stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.