Provention Bio (PRVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provention Bio stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

