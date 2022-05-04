Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS.

PRU stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $109.73. 2,337,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,327. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.