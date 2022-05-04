PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

