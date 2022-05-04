PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for PTC in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.09. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

