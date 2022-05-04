PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS.

PTCT traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 273,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,181. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $1,286,290. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 383.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,114 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

