PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 22,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,003,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.54.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,192 shares of company stock worth $3,471,400 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.