PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 3,282,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,391. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,079,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PulteGroup by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

