PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 76,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

