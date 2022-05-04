PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.99. 36,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 786.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

