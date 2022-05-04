Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.77). Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Shares of BIIB opened at $205.70 on Monday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.