Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.44 by C($4.67).

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

TSE FRX opened at C$8.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 13.54. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

