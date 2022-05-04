Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FISV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.60. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $316,560,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.