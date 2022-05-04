Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Issued By Pi Financial

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Winpak in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

WPK opened at C$43.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.50. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$43.96.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.08 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.61%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

