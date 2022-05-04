Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

