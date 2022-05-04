Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Issued By National Bank Financial

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TMX Group in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.75.

Shares of X opened at C$132.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.38. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

