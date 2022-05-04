Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $13.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

