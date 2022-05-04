Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered by Analyst

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $109.49 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after purchasing an additional 373,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

