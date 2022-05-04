Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Issued By DA Davidson

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AX opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.