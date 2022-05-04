Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $162.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,410,000 after buying an additional 94,634 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,304,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,892,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

