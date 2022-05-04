Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Qt Group Oyj stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.16. 560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. Qt Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

