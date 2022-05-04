QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. 11,025,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,442. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

