RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $1.99 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001580 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00445986 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,178.72 or 1.86636142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

