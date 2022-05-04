Raise Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

