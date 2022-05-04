Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of RWWI stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

