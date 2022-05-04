Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
Shares of RWWI stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Rand Worldwide has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.
About Rand Worldwide
