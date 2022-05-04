Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $151,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 95,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.54 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.