Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

